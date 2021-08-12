ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
Plan for new dental college at FMU being finalised: Dr Yasmeen

12 Aug 2021

FAISALABAD: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has said that a working plan for setting up a new dental college at Faisalabad Medical University is being finalized which is a continuation of the Punjab government’s initiatives in the health sector.

She said the Punjab government has allocated a historic budget of Rs 370 billion for the health sector this financial year, while the federal government has provided aside Rs 22 billion in addition to this.

She was talking to the media men at Faisalabad Medical University after the meeting of syndicate.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan, Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari and members of the syndicate were also present.

Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said that the 4th wave of corona was too dangerous and, in this regard, people are urged to take precautionary measures. She appealed the media representatives to spread the message of administered against corona. She said that 1240 new cases of corona have come to light in Punjab today that is a matter of concern.–PR

