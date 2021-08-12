ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Corona positivity rate surges to 6.19pc in Punjab

Recorder Report 12 Aug 2021

LAHORE: While the overall Corona positivity rate in Punjab surged to 6.19%, the provincial health department is eyeing a target of 600,000 vaccinations daily amid door to door vaccination in the five districts of the province.

In Punjab, over 1000 new infections were reported for the fifth consecutive day, as out of 19842 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 1230 fresh infections and 17 fatalities were reported in the province taking the tally of cases to 367,054 and death toll to 11256.

Out of 17 deaths reported during the last 24 hours, 6 were reported in Rawalpindi, 4 in Lahore, 3 in Rahim Yar Khan and one each in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sargodha taking the tally of death toll in these districts to 1677, 4478, 282, 1183, 445, and 293, respectively.

With the recovery of 609 more corona positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab reached to 336,687.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Health department corona SOPs corona cases corona vaccine Corona positivity rate

Corona positivity rate surges to 6.19pc in Punjab

US consumer inflation slows in July, but gas prices still rising

Sindh education project: $129.99m financing pact inked with WB

New policy for relending of foreign loans unveiled

All stakeholders must play their part positively: COAS

Pakistan, Iraq concerned at Afghan situation

PC Board takes up issues related to NPPMCL, JCC and Slic

Bogus refunds: Alvi tells FBR to expedite action against errant officers

PDM rejects govt’s ‘unilateral’ electoral reforms

Non-commercial cargo

‘CRB’ to be set up for revival of cos, distressed entities: SECP chief

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.