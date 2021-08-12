Corona positivity rate surges to 6.19pc in Punjab

LAHORE: While the overall Corona positivity rate in Punjab surged to 6.19%, the provincial health department is eyeing a target of 600,000 vaccinations daily amid door to door vaccination in the five districts of the province.

In Punjab, over 1000 new infections were reported for the fifth consecutive day, as out of 19842 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 1230 fresh infections and 17 fatalities were reported in the province taking the tally of cases to 367,054 and death toll to 11256.

Out of 17 deaths reported during the last 24 hours, 6 were reported in Rawalpindi, 4 in Lahore, 3 in Rahim Yar Khan and one each in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sargodha taking the tally of death toll in these districts to 1677, 4478, 282, 1183, 445, and 293, respectively.

With the recovery of 609 more corona positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab reached to 336,687.

