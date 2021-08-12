6th interactive series of ZU Dialogues held

KARACHI: Ziauddin University organized the 6th interactive series of “ZU Dialogues,” titled “Jinnah’s Vision of Pakistan: You are free to go to your temples…” to get an opinion and analysis of experts about Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision, religious freedom, democracy, equality, rights of minorities, social and cultural differences among ethnicities. The dialogue session was moderated by Syed Muaz Shah, Director, The Centre for Human Rights, Faculty of Law, Ziauddin University.

Prof. Dr. Syed Jaffar Ahmed, Director, Institute of Historical and Social Research & Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Sohail University while talking about the historical context of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s Presidential Address to the first Constituent Assembly on 11 August, 1947 said that Quaid gave a vision of future Pakistan. The main crux of his speech was that why India partitioned and at that point he cleared that because of angularities of minority and majority we partitioned. Jinnah was trying to convince people that in India there was a likelihood of the majority becoming a permanent political majority and there was a possibility of the cultural minority becoming a permanent political minority.—PR

