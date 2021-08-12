Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Wednesday (August 11, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 11.08.2021 VALUE 11.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1228% PA 0.6273% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.1004% PA 0.6496% PA For 12 months -0.0123% PA 0.8628% PA For 2 Years -0.0123% PA 1.3628% PA For 3 Years -0.0123% PA 1.6128% PA For 4 years -0.0123% PA 1.8628% PA For 5 years -0.0123% PA 1.9878% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 11.08.2021 VALUE 11.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1775% PA 0.5725% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1556% PA 0.5944% PA For 12 Months 0.0353% PA 0.8398% PA For 2 Years 0.0353% PA 1.3398% PA For 3 Years 0.0353% PA 1.5898% PA For 4 years 0.0353% PA 1.8398% PA For 5 years 0.0353% PA 1.9648% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 11.08.2021 VALUE 11.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3083% PA 1.0583% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2866% PA 1.0366% PA For 12 Months 0.2501% PA 1.1251% PA For 2 Years 0.2501% PA 1.6251% PA For 3 Years 0.2501% PA 1.8751% PA For 4 years 0.2501% PA 2.1251% PA For 5 years 0.2501% PA 2.2501% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 11.08.2021 VALUE 11.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1513% PA 0.5987% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1853% PA 0.5647% PA For 12 Months -0.1965% PA 0.6785% PA For 2 Years -0.1965% PA 1.1785% PA For 3 Years -0.1965% PA 1.4285% PA For 4 Years -0.1965% PA 1.6785% PA For 5 years -0.1965% PA 1.8035% PA ========================================================

