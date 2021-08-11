ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,399 Increased By ▲ 263.56 (0.56%)
KSE30 18,936 Increased By ▲ 124.47 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

'Hundreds' of Afghan soldiers surrender to Taliban near Kunduz: lawmaker

AFP 11 Aug 2021

KABUL: Hundreds of Afghan soldiers who retreated to the airport outside Kunduz after the Taliban captured the northern city at the weekend have surrendered, a local lawmaker told AFP Wednesday.

Amruddin Wali, a member of the Kunduz provincial council, said soldiers, police and uprising forces "surrendered to the Taliban with all their military gear".

More to follow

Kunduz Amruddin Wali Afghan soldiers

'Hundreds' of Afghan soldiers surrender to Taliban near Kunduz: lawmaker

Delay in LNG spot cargoes tenders costs Pakistan Rs10.6bn

Another 4,856 Covid-19 cases reported as Pakistan continues to battle fourth wave

RLNG-fired plants: Govt decides to go for debt re-capitalisation, refinancing

'National Remittance Loyalty Program' being launched to encourage overseas Pakistanis

Air Link looks to tap Pakistan's 'gold mine' as it gears up for IPO

Taliban capture eighth provincial Afghan capital in six days

PM for development of beach tourism in Balochistan

Afghan president Ghani flies into besieged northern city as Taliban extend gains

Govt moves SC against LHC sugar price verdict

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters