ANL 30.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.37%)
BOP 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.32%)
FCCL 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.51%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
GGGL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
GGL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
JSCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
KAPCO 39.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.95%)
MLCF 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
NETSOL 155.37 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (2.15%)
PACE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.91%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.95%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
PRL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
PTC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
SNGP 50.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
TELE 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TRG 158.11 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (3.2%)
UNITY 39.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.59%)
WTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
BR100 5,134 Increased By ▲ 39.8 (0.78%)
BR30 25,675 Increased By ▲ 339.7 (1.34%)
KSE100 47,456 Increased By ▲ 320.34 (0.68%)
KSE30 18,941 Increased By ▲ 129.04 (0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Shanghai, HK stocks rise as Evergrande's stake sale plans boost property sector

  • The Hang Seng Tech Index, the target of recent sell-offs due to China's tough crackdown, has stabilised over this week
Reuters 11 Aug 2021

SHANGHAI: Shanghai and Hong Kong shares rose on Wednesday, led by property and banking stocks, as developer China Evergrande Group's plans to sell certain assets heal confidence in Chinese real estate companies and lenders.

** The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,539.48 by lunch break, though the blue-chip index CSI300 edged lower as consumer and healthcare stocks weigh.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.2%, to 26,661.04, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.6% to 9,552.66.

Hong Kong shares tick up at open

** China's CSI300 Real Estate Index surged over 7%, and the Hang Seng Property Index jumped 2.7%, as China Evergrande's moves to ease its liquidity stressed soothed concerns toward the industry.

** Evergrande on Tuesday said it was in discussions with several third-party investors on proposed sales of certain assets. The stock surged over 8% in Hong Kong.

** Guosen Securities wrote in a note that despite lingering pressure on China's real estate sector, the chance of further substantial tightening becomes slimmer. Investors are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for developers' credit issue, so valuation could be repaired, the brokerage wrote.

** Banking shares in Hong Kong and mainland China also jumped, as investors bet lenders' asset quality will improve along with developers' financial health.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index, the target of recent sell-offs due to China's tough crackdown, has stabilised over this week.

** "Despite recent turbulence, we remain constructive on the Chinese equity market over the long term," Amundi Asset Management wrote.

"Investors could take advantage of the sell-off to increase their allocation to Chinese equity in global portfolios."

