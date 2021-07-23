Hong Kong shares tick up at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks began Friday morning slightly higher, extending the previous day's rally as Wall Street inched towards a new record, with traders cheered by more healthy earnings results.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.06 percent, or 17.11 points, to 27,740.95.

Hong Kong shares rise at open

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.08 percent, or 3.02 points, to 3,571.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.11 percent, or 2.80 points, to 2,501.06.