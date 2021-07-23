Markets
Hong Kong shares tick up at open
- The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.06 percent, or 17.11 points, to 27,740.95
23 Jul 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks began Friday morning slightly higher, extending the previous day's rally as Wall Street inched towards a new record, with traders cheered by more healthy earnings results.
The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.06 percent, or 17.11 points, to 27,740.95.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.08 percent, or 3.02 points, to 3,571.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.11 percent, or 2.80 points, to 2,501.06.
