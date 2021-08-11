ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
ASL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
GGGL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.94%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
JSCL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (3.94%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.94%)
TRG 153.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.7%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.49%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 14.91 (0.29%)
BR30 25,336 Increased By ▲ 185.54 (0.74%)
KSE100 47,135 Increased By ▲ 11.86 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,812 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Singapore lifts GDP forecast as export markets get vaccine boost

  • For the second quarter to June, Singapore's economy grew 14.7 percent on-year, taking first half growth to 7.7 percent, it said
AFP 11 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Wednesday upgraded its growth forecast for this year as the trade-reliant economy's key export markets pick up strength thanks to rapid coronavirus vaccine rollouts.

The prosperous city-state, one of the world's most open economies, suffered its worst ever recession last year as it was hammered by the pandemic.

But stronger overseas demand is helping to power a rebound, which is being closely watched as Singapore is seen as a bellwether for the health of global trade.

The economy is now expected to grow 4.0-7.0 percent for the full year, from an earlier forecast of 4.0-6.0 percent made in May, the trade ministry said.

While Covid-19 cases continue to rise globally because of the fast-spreading Delta variant, vaccination rates have increased, particularly in the United States and Europe, allowing them to press on with reopening, the ministry said.

Pakistan’s economic growth prospects showing signs of improvement

This will offset a bleaker picture in Asia, where vaccination rates are slower and curbs on movements have been reimposed, it added.

"On balance, the recovery in external demand for Singapore for the rest of the year remains largely on track," the ministry said.

For the second quarter to June, Singapore's economy grew 14.7 percent on-year, taking first half growth to 7.7 percent, it said.

The key manufacturing sector expanded 17.7 percent, extending the 11.4 percent growth recorded in the previous three months.

The domestic economy also grew following the lifting of curbs.

While some measures are still in place, the government has in recent weeks outlined plans to shift to a strategy of living with the virus over the long term as more people are given jabs.

Singapore has had a mild outbreak, reporting more than 65,000 cases and 42 deaths.

Coronavirus asia Singapore gdp COVID19 Singapore's economy

Singapore lifts GDP forecast as export markets get vaccine boost

RLNG-fired plants: Govt decides to go for debt re-capitalisation, refinancing

'National Remittance Loyalty Program' being launched to encourage overseas Pakistanis

PM for development of beach tourism in Balochistan

Privatisation: SLIC delisting from approved list of entities to be approved today

US Senate passes Biden's massive infrastructure bill

RLNG-based power plant: KE, PLL sign GSA

$2.7bn remittances arrive in July

PM's focus on Karachi becomes razor sharp

Govt moves SC against LHC sugar price verdict

Supplies from Fata, Pata to taxable areas: FBR to set up 'IREN' checkposts for surveillance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters