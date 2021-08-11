Tevta, Tajir Hub sign MoU to provide digital platform to students

LAHORE: Chairperson Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Ali Salman Siddique has said that TEVTA has signed an MoU with Tajir Hub to provide an international online platform for its student's products.

He was addressing the MoU signing ceremony here on Tuesday at TEVTA Secretariat. CEO Tajir Hub Rana Fahad and other officials were also present on occasion. Chairperson Ali Salman and Rana Fahad signed the MoU.

While addressing the ceremony, chairperson Ali Salman said that Tajir Hub will provide access to the international and local online market to our students. He said that handmade products of our students including ceramics, pottery, embroidery and furniture will be sold at Tajir Hub. He said that this MoU will provide a digital platform to our students which offer business to business (B2B) services. Our goal is to engage the private sector with TEVTA to promote entrepreneurship as this would provide more opportunities to our students, he said.

CEO Tajir Hub, Rana Fahad said that Tajir Hub will provide marketing and digital promotion to the products of TEVTA. He said that it is a market that value small and big vendors. We decided to collaborate with TEVTA due to Chairperson Ali Salman's vision of digitalizing and upgrading the TEVTA, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021