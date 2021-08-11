ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
Nationwide Covid-19 deaths cross 24,000 mark

Abdul Rasheed Azad 11 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The nationwide Covid-19 deaths Tuesday crossed 24,000 mark and reached 24,004 as the country reported 86 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country over the past 24 hours also registered 3,884 new Covid-19 cases taking the national tally to 1,075,504, since the pandemic outbreak.

The country also reported 2,669 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 967,073. With the detection of 3,884 new Covid-19 cases, the number of active Covid-19 cases has jumped to 84,427, the NCOC further revealed. The national Covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 7.84 percent.

Some 49,506 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday. In the past 24 hours, Sindh reported the most cases as 1,390 Covid-19 cases were reported in the province followed by Punjab, wherein,1,144 cases were reported, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 557 cases, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) 437 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 219 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 80 cases, and Balochistan57 cases.

Punjab reported most deaths in the past 24 hours as 38 deaths were recorded in the province followed by Sindh with 20 deaths, KPK with 14 deaths, the ICT with five deaths, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir with four deaths, the Gilgit-Baltistan four deaths, and Balochistan with one death.

Out of total 1,075,504 cases detected so far in the country, Sindh with 401,790 cases is on top followed by Punjab with 365,824 cases, KPK 149,056, ICT 91,217, Balochistan 31,234 cases, AJK 27,507 cases, and GB 8,876 cases.

Out of a total 24,004 Covid-19 nationwide deaths, Punjab with 11,239 deaths is on top followed by Sindh with 6,235 deaths, KPK 4,570 deaths, the ICT 821 deaths, AJK 650 deaths, Balochistan 332 deaths, and GB 157 deaths.

There were 4,530 Covid-infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country. A total of 16,551,440 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country.

According to a statement issued by the District Health Officer (DHO), Islamabad, the federal capital in the past 24 hours detected highest number of Covid-19 cases of the past four months as 557 cases were recorded in the ICT region by carrying out 5,216 tests at a positivity ratio of 10.68 percent, which is highest in months.

On April 22, the ICT region detected 617 cases. Since the start of the coronavirus vaccination drive, the authorities in the country have administered a total 38,722,292Covid-19 vaccination doses to the people of which 10,897,649 are fully vaccinated and 30,921,232 partially.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

