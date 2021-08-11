PITB, JS Bank sign MoU

LAHORE: To provide a secure and smooth payment mechanism, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JS Bank. On behalf of their respective organisations, PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif and Najeeb Ahmad, Head of Special Asset Management at JS Bank, signed the MoU in a ceremony held here on Tuesday.

PITB Head of Freelancing Wing Chaudhry Ahmad Islam, JS Bank Product Manager-Digital Financial Services Khushnuma Jamal and focal person Mahnoor Ikram along with other officials from both organisations were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the PITB DG eGov stated said that the PITB has successfully trained over 30,000 freelancers across Pakistan so far. "We plan to train a minimum of 100,000 freelancers by the end of this year," he added.

He also said that the collaboration between the two will be an avenue to support freelancers through the provision of Freelancer Current Account/Home Remittance Current Account.

Najeeb Ahmad averred that their partnership with PITB is another step in their efforts to drive entrepreneurship amongst the youth of Pakistan. "This specially designed solution offers registered freelancers complete fee waiver on ATM withdrawals, specified international e-commerce payments, Inter Bank Fund Transfer (IBFT) and account maintenance fee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021