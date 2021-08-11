KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (August 10, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 412,132,454 211,529,156 14,147,182,515 7,040,090,476 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 812,793,275 (722,772,912) 90,020,362 Local Individuals 11,775,433,725 (12,209,887,142) (434,453,417) Local Corporates 4,712,133,158 (4,367,700,104) 344,433,055 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021