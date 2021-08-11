Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
11 Aug 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (August 10, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
412,132,454 211,529,156 14,147,182,515 7,040,090,476
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 812,793,275 (722,772,912) 90,020,362
Local Individuals 11,775,433,725 (12,209,887,142) (434,453,417)
Local Corporates 4,712,133,158 (4,367,700,104) 344,433,055
===============================================================================
