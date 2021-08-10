ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
ASL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
GGGL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.94%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
JSCL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (3.94%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.94%)
TRG 153.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.7%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.49%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 14.91 (0.29%)
BR30 25,336 Increased By ▲ 185.54 (0.74%)
KSE100 47,135 Increased By ▲ 11.86 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,812 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf bourses ease, banks buoy Saudi index

  • Dubai's main share index lost 0.2%, hit by a 0.8% fall in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank
Reuters Updated 10 Aug 2021

Dubai's share index ended an eight-session winning streak on Tuesday and most other major stock markets in the Gulf also retreated, but the Saudi market rose thanks to gains in banks.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index advanced 0.9%, with Saudi National Bank rising 3.5%, a day after the country's largest lender proposed a cash dividend of 0.65 riyal per share for the first half.

Among other gainers, Dallah Healthcare added 1.8% following a rise in its quarterly profit.

The kingdom's economy grew in the second quarter for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, fuelled by 10.1% growth in the non-oil sector, according to flash government estimates on Monday.

Separately, the Saudi Exchange on Monday announced the listing of Banan Real Estate on the parallel market on Aug. 11.

Dubai's main share index lost 0.2%, hit by a 0.8% fall in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

Most Gulf bourses fall, tracking oil prices; Abu Dhabi gains

In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 0.2%, pressured by a 0.4% fall in the country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank .

Among other decliners, Ras Al Khaimah Cement Co tumbled about 10% to become the top loser on the index. Last week, the cement firm posted a net loss of 7.2 million dirhams for the second quarter.

The Qatari index lost 0.3%, as most of the constituents of the index retreated, including Commercial Bank , which was down 1.9%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index gained 0.5%, with top lender Commercial International Bank rising 2%.

Oil rises as market shrugs off virus impact

Egypt on Monday received its first shipment of one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, obtaining 261,600 doses in cooperation with the African Union, the health ministry said.

The country has also received shipments of the Sputnik, Sinopharm and Oxford-AstraZeneca shots.

Oil prices Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Dubai's share index ksa stocks

Major Gulf bourses ease, banks buoy Saudi index

Workers' remittances amount to $2.71 billion in July, down 2.1% YoY

Consumers get Rs30 billion subsidy on essential commodities through USC, NA told

Zahir Jaffer, parents' names placed on ECL: Sheikh Rashid

July trade deficit widens by whopping 85.53pc YoY

Six EU countries warn against open door for Afghan asylum seekers

4th wave: Active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high as Delta variant takes toll

US says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory

PM Imran inaugurates ship lift and transfer system at Karachi Shipyard

5G service to be launched by December 2022: Amin

Nong calls on President Alvi, says China to provide 6m Covid vaccines this week

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters