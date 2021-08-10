ANL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.15%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
ASL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.89%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.26%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.50 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (2.16%)
PACE 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.18%)
TELE 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.4%)
TRG 152.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.16%)
UNITY 38.79 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
WTL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
BR100 5,083 Increased By ▲ 4.2 (0.08%)
BR30 25,225 Increased By ▲ 74.89 (0.3%)
KSE100 47,085 Decreased By ▼ -38.95 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,807 Decreased By ▼ -7.46 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Indian shares edge higher as banks gain; PNB Housing falls 3%

  • Nifty 50 components Coal India Ltd and Power Grid Corp Ltd NS> are due to report earnings later in the day
Reuters 10 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares inched higher on Tuesday, helped by banking and financial stocks, while PNB Housing Finance dropped 3% after an Indian court restricted the company from disclosing the results of shareholder votes on a deal with a group of investors.

By 0345 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.25% to 16,298 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.27% to 54,552.06.

India's Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) delivered a split verdict over PNB Housing Finance's 400 billion rupee ($5.4 billion) share allocation to a group of investors led by Carlyle Group, a judgement seen by Reuters showed.

Indian shares end lower as IT stocks and Reliance drag

Nifty 50 components Coal India Ltd and Power Grid Corp Ltd NS> are due to report earnings later in the day.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks started off on a weak footing, dragged by a largely soft performance on Wall Street and persistent concerns over the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

Indian shares blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index PNB Housing

Indian shares edge higher as banks gain; PNB Housing falls 3%

