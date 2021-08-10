Work starts on mega projects in Lahore

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, work has been started on a number of mega projects aimed at facilitating the citizens.

As per details, work has been started on Sheranwala flyover, Shahkam Chowk flyover and Ghulab Devi underpass projects to resolve traffic problems by improving the traffic flow.

Similarly, 11 underground water tanks will also be built in Lahore to save rainwater. The underground water tank has been constructed at Lawrence Road while work is in progress on Kashmir Road and Sheranwala Gate underground water tanks projects. Another underground water tank will also be developed at Gaddafi Stadium. More than Rs2 billion will be spent on underground water tanks planned at Tajpura, Karim Park Ravi Road, railway station, Cooper Road, Waris Road, Rasool Park and vegetable market of Iqbal Town. Similarly, the sewage line will be constructed from Chungi Amar Sidhu to Hadiara Drain with over Rs1 billion.

DG LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar and MD WASA Syed Zahid Aziz briefed the parliamentarians of Lahore about the progress on development schemes.

The public representatives appreciated the spate of development work and hoped that this will provide the best facilities to the citizens. It is sanguine that the development plans have been designed in consultation with the parliamentarians while setting aside the politics of the one-man show, they continued.

