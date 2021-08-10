Maggo stresses on water conservation

KARACHI: President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo has said that Pakistan needs to invest and work towards water conservation through research and evidence-based indigenous solutions.

Addressing the first meeting of FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on “Industry-Academia Collaboration on Water Resources, he said that industry is hugely suffering due to the chronic water shortages, adding the water supplied through tankers is very expansive.

He added that the cost of water is substantially affecting the competitiveness and cost of production for Pakistani exporters.

He emphasized the need of rainwater harvesting and drip irrigation techniques to be adopted on war footings as these techniques can be utilized with minimal investment and swift employability. Zaigham Mahmood Rizvi, Chairman Prime Minister’s Task Force on Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is very much aware of the water scarcity and the ever-increasing need for water conservation.

Rizvi added that we need to adopt recycling as a regular practice to optimize water usage in Pakistan like the rest of the world; otherwise, Pakistan cannot fulfil the water requirements of the industry and common man.

He also emphasized that we need to differentiate between the drinking water and water needed for other household needs.

Waseem Vohra, Convener of FPCCI’s Central Standing on Water Resources, said that FPCCI hoped that Mahmood Rizvi will raise the concerns of business community with the PM about water scarcity and shortages and the resultant losses.

FPCCI is willing to collaborate with academia and the Government of Pakistan to find solutions to water issues of the country – and, bring all the stakeholders together to work towards a common cause to protect our coming generations from water scarcity and debilitating shortages, he said.

