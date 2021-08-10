ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
Aug 10, 2021
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 10 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 253,581 tonnes of cargo comprising 215,636 tonnes of import cargo and 37,945 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending on Monday.

The total import cargo of 215,636 comprised of 85,833 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 14,921 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,493 tonnes of Soya Bean Seed, 6,957 tonnes of Sugar and 104,432 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 37,945 tonnes comprised of 37,794 tonnes of containerized cargo, 151 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

As many as 09 ships namely, Msc Patnaree III, Al Mahboobah, Msc Ishyka, Yantian Express, Diyala, MT Shalamr, Thorsky, Northern Dedication and Concaran have berthed at the Karachi Port on Monday.

Some 06 namely, Cosco Rotterdam, Unity, Mid Eagle, Msc Patnaree III, Msc Ishyka and Ts Singapore have sailed out from Karachi Port on the same day.

Approximately, 08 cargos namely, Kota Naluri, Venus Leader, Medi Hakata, Josco Taicang, Global Glory, Hyundai Platinum, Honey Future and Yasa Aysen were expected to arrive on the same day.

Nearly 5888 containers comprising of 3030 containers import and 2858 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 674 of 20’s and 1150 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 28 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 475 of 20’s and 535 of 40’s loaded containers while 707 of 20’s and 303 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

