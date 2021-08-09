ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
World

UN climate report 'stark warning' about human activity: UK

  • The UK is "leading the way, decarbonising our economy faster than any country in the G20 over the last two decades," Johnson added
AFP Updated 09 Aug 2021

LONDON: Britain on Monday called for urgent global action to tackle climate change, after a UN report warned the planet has warmed more than previously estimated.

The hosts of the upcoming COP26 summit said conclusions that the 1.5C temperature goal would likely be breached around 2030 was "a stark warning that human activity is damaging the planet at an alarming rate".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the report "makes for sobering reading" and called for urgent global action as "it is clear that the next decade is going to be pivotal to securing the future of our planet".

Boris Johnson: Britain's 'cakeist' Brexit leader

"I hope today's IPCC report will be a wake-up call for the world to take action now, before we meet in Glasgow in November for the critical COP26 summit," he said.

The UK is "leading the way, decarbonising our economy faster than any country in the G20 over the last two decades," Johnson added.

Opposition leaders and former mining communities on Friday criticised Johnson for joking that former leader Margaret Thatcher's coal mine closures had given Britain a head start in fighting climate change.

