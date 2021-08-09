ANL 30.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
ASL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.53%)
FCCL 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.5%)
FFL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
GGGL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.65%)
GGL 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KAPCO 40.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.36%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 157.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
PACE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PAEL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
POWER 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PRL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.61%)
PTC 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SILK 1.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.76%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
TRG 156.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
UNITY 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.63%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (0.14%)
BR30 25,811 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0%)
KSE100 47,555 Increased By ▲ 65.3 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,987 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NAB to buy Citi's Australia consumer unit in $880mn deal

  • Citi's consumer business in Australia had lending assets of A$12.2 billion and deposits of A$9 billion at the end of June
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

National Australia Bank said on Monday it would buy Citigroup's Australian consumer business in a deal valued at around A$1.2 billion ($882.24 million), creating the second-largest credit card provider in the country.

Under terms, 800 Citi employees and its senior management will join NAB, although there would be no transfer of technology systems or platforms. NAB said it will invest in a new technology platform to support the combined business.

"The proposed acquisition of the Citigroup Consumer Business brings scale and deep expertise in unsecured lending, particularly credit cards," said NAB Chief Executive Officer Ross McEwan.

Australian corporate watchdog takes action against NAB

Citi's consumer business in Australia had lending assets of A$12.2 billion and deposits of A$9 billion at the end of June.

The Australian lender said the deal is expected to result in annual pre-tax cost savings of A$130 million over three years.

National Australia Bank Ross McEwan Citigroup Consumer Business

NAB to buy Citi's Australia consumer unit in $880mn deal

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

US Senate trudges toward passing $1trn infrastructure bill

Vaccinated Umrah pilgrims: KSA to reopen borders

Two policemen martyred in Quetta blast

Taliban overrun northern Afghan cities

Schools to remain closed till 19th: Sindh eases Covid restrictions

Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price

PM says EVM to help ensure fair, free elections

PM, COAS praise NCOC team

Alleged terrorism funding case: India raids religious organisation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters