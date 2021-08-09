ANL 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
ASC 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
ASL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.83%)
FCCL 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.88%)
FFL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
GGGL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
GGL 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.89%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
JSCL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 40.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MDTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.54%)
MLCF 43.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.24%)
NETSOL 157.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.31%)
PACE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
PAEL 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PRL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.39%)
PTC 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SILK 1.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.56%)
TELE 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.04%)
TRG 156.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.31%)
UNITY 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
WTL 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
BR100 5,163 Increased By ▲ 9.78 (0.19%)
BR30 25,827 Increased By ▲ 16.64 (0.06%)
KSE100 47,525 Increased By ▲ 34.64 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,973 Increased By ▲ 7.42 (0.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
China factory gate inflation surges on commodity prices

  • That has raised concerns that inflation could spike further if lockdowns in parts of the country cause supply problems
AFP 09 Aug 2021

BEIJING: Chinese factory inflation rose more than expected in July, data showed Monday, as surging commodity prices offset government measures to temper costs.

The world's second largest economy has largely bounced back from strict coronavirus lockdowns last year but a fresh spike in cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant has raised concerns about the recovery.

That has raised concerns that inflation could spike further if lockdowns in parts of the country cause supply problems.

The producer price index (PPI), which measures the cost of goods at the factory gate, rose to 9.0 percent on-year, the same as May, which was a 13-year high, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Inflation: Rural-urban divide widens

That came despite moves by the government to temper the price increases by raising export tariffs on certain iron and steel products, temporarily exempting tariffs on pig iron and scrap steel, and canceling export tax rebates for some steel products, to increase supply in the domestic market.

"The price increase of industrial products expanded slightly, affected by sharp increases in the costs of crude oil, coal and related products," said NBS senior statistician Dong Lijuan in a statement.

While the PPI remains elevated, consumer inflation ticked down to 1.0 percent, with officials stressing their work to stabilise prices in the wake of recent disasters including floods in central China and with companies appearing to absorb the increases instead of passing them on to consumers.

The slight fall in the consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of retail inflation, came on the back of easing food prices as pork prices fell 43.5 percent on-year, supported by China's pork reserves and rising supplies.

This was even as "extreme weather such as typhoons and heavy rainfall in some areas" bumped up the cost of fresh vegetable production, storage and transportation.

Coronavirus producer price index Chinese factory inflation

China factory gate inflation surges on commodity prices

