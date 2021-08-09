Alleged terrorism funding case: India raids religious organisation

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Sunday it conducted raids at nearly five dozen places linked to banned religious organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in IIOJK in an alleged terrorism funding case.
The government accuses Jamaat-e-Islami of supporting militancy in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Pakistan urges UN to take notice of NIA raids in IIOJK
India's main counter-terrorism arm said in a statement that members of the organisation have collected funds domestically and abroad through donations for the charity and welfare activities, but the funds were instead used for violent and secessionist activities.
