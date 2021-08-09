ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
Pakistan condemns use of Afghan soil for terrorism

Recorder Report 09 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday once again asked Afghanistan to ensure an effective border management along the international border, and condemned the use of Afghan soil for terror activities following terrorists' cross border attack which resulted in injury to a soldier.

According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on a Pakistan military post in Dewagar, North Waziristan District. It stated that Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner. During exchange of fire, one soldier got injured.

"Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan," the ISPR statement added.

The Pakistan military's statement comes at a time when Afghan security forces are battling the Taliban which have claimed control over a major part of the civil-war torn Afghanistan. In the past as well, Pakistan repeatedly asked Afghanistan to take action against the anti-Pakistan elements, particularly the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its splinter groups believed to be hiding in Afghanistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

