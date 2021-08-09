ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ATP launches political, social campaign

Recorder Report 09 Aug 2021

PESHAWAR: The Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP), an emerging political force, on Sunday announced it will launch a political and social campaign across the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, meant to ensure provision of 'justice' and public authority.

The announcement was made by the ATP chairman Muhammad Faiq Shah while talking to media persons here after a meeting at the party's central secretariat held under his chairmanship.

Shah said the 'bias', hatred and disputes cannot be resolved until direct public participation in power, belonging from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

He stressed that the formation of a joint forum - Board of Wisdom and Honesty [BWH] is essential to delegate powers to people at every level.

The meeting was attended by the party central leaders Sohail Ahmad Malik, Arif Shah, Awais Khan, Arsalan Shah, activists from Waziristan districts and others.

The ATP Chairman noted that the people of Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are suffering owing to increasing 'price-hike', injustice and cruelty. He observed that the system and personalities have decided on unification. He emphasised that reforms and delegating powers to the public have been necessitated in order to break this nexus that can also remove corruption and injustice as well.

Keeping in view the prevailing circumstances, Faiq said his party is going to launch a political and social campaign. He expressed the hope that the downtrodden and poverty stricken segment would rise up for this public revolution.

The party leader mentioned that young leadership and a comprehensive programme can change the destiny of the whole nation. He noticed the dangers posed to the country's integrity and stability amid rising severe challenges on internal and external fronts.

Shah criticised that the 'tsunami' of price-hike has miserably hit every segment of the society. He added the economy and society are put in danger owing to flawed policies and immature decisions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

