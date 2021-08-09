ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
PIA announces discounted fares for Canada-Pakistan flights

NNI 09 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has announced discounted fares for Canada to Pakistan flights. The national carrier announced to reduce fares up to 25 percent for flights from Canada to Pakistan for a limited period.

According to the spokesperson, the passengers from Toronto could avail the discounted fares by August 15.

Earlier in the month, PIA had announced special flight operations for the Najaf pilgrimage starting August 11 where 11 flights will take off with pilgrims willing to visit Najaf ahead of Ashura.

The 11 Najaf-bound flights will operate from Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore starting August 11, while the return begins from August 21, the PIA chief Air Marshal Arshad Malik had announced.

CEO of the national flag carrier had said operating special flights specific to religious occasions has been PIA's custom. In order to facilitate the pilgrims, such operations are part of the flag carrier's responsibilities, he said. Malik said that the flights are being arranged after instructions from the federal cabinet and aviation minister.

