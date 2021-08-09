ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,865
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,067,580
4,45524hr
8.1% positivity
Sindh
398,745
Punjab
363,644
Balochistan
31,138
Islamabad
90,503
KPK
147,973
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Stable Afghanistan inevitable for regional peace: FM

APP 09 Aug 2021

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Sunday said that peaceful and stable Afghanistan was inevitable for peace in the region. Addressing a workshop in the city, the foreign minister said Pakistan always stated that there was no military solution of Afghanistan conflict and advocated for a political, negotiated settlement among Afghan leaderships to resolve issue of the war-torn country.

However, some elements were playing role of spoiler to sabotage peace in the region, said Qureshi and added that we should remain highly vigilant on the elements who wanted to spoil regional peace.

Pakistan strongly condemned bid of demographic changes in the internationally recognized disputed areas, said FM Qureshi adding that Pakistan always honoured United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions for settlement of issues.

The foreign minister also stressed upon the need to take more steps to tackle rising trend of Islamophobia. No one should be allowed to hurt sentiments of nearly two billion Muslims, Qureshi mentioned and also stressed unity among Muslim Ummah to raise collective voice at global level.

He remarked that terrorism was a great threat for society. He added that the Pakistan's armed forces and citizens rendered thousands of sacrifices.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan was the most affected country through menace of the terrorism which was sponsored by India. Pakistan always condemned menace of terrorism whether it was from individuals, groups or states, he mentioned.

The foreign minister stated that Pakistan actively pursued comprehensive national action plan to abolish scourge of terrorism. Similarly, steps were also taken to discourage money laundering. Implementation of UNSC resolutions passed over long-standing issues was important for peace in the region and socio-economic uplift of people.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also hailed South Punjab Multi-Stakeholders Working Group for maintaining and promoting peaceful environment in south Punjab. He stated that everybody should perform positive role to project soft image of the region.

On this occasion, federal parliamentary secretary on finance Zain Hussain Qureshi, Special Assistant to Punjab CM Javed Akhtar Ansari, provincial parliamentary secretary on human rights Mahinder Pall Singh also spoke and highlighted the importance of interfaith harmony.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Qureshi spent busy day. He offered Fateha on death of father of Saleem Taunisvi and father of PTI local leader Zulfiqar Dogar.

Afghanistan foreign minister UNSC Shah Mahmood Quresh regional peace

Stable Afghanistan inevitable for regional peace: FM

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

US Senate trudges toward passing $1trn infrastructure bill

Vaccinated Umrah pilgrims: KSA to reopen borders

Two policemen martyred in Quetta blast

Taliban overrun northern Afghan cities

Schools to remain closed till 19th: Sindh eases Covid restrictions

Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price

PM says EVM to help ensure fair, free elections

PM, COAS praise NCOC team

Alleged terrorism funding case: India raids religious organisation

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.