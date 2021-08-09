ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,865
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,067,580
4,45524hr
8.1% positivity
Sindh
398,745
Punjab
363,644
Balochistan
31,138
Islamabad
90,503
KPK
147,973
KPL 2021: Shan Masood stars as Bagh Stallions beat Mirpur Royals

NNI 09 Aug 2021

MUZAFFARABAD: Bagh Stallions successfully defended their 212 runs target in match 04 of KPL 2021 where they had a challenge of beating Mirpur Royals on Sunday. A match winning knock of Shan Masood and allround performance of Amir Yamin helped Stallions register their second victory in KPL 2021.

Mirpur Royals won the toss and elected to ball first but the decision backfired as opposition came hard at Royals.

Zeeshan Malik was an early loss to Stallions but captain Shan Masood built a 90 runs partnership alongside young Rohail Nazir who scored 36 off 28 in this 2nd wicket stand with the skipper.

Shan Masood was joined by Asad Shafiq after Rohail's dismissal and both produced a 51 runs stand before Shan got out for 78 off 45. Asad Shafiq also played a fantastic inning of 54 off 23 and sent the ball over the rop for 4 times.

An outstanding 30 runs inning of Amir Yamin at the back end of the inning helped Stallions post 211/ 6 in 20 overs. Salman Irshad remained the prominent bowler of the inning as he got 3 wickets for 47 runs.

Sharjeel Khan and Mohammad Akhlaq kept the game in balance as both scored 57 off 34 and 68 off 39 respectively to produced a 110 runs partnership at the 2nd wicket. After Sharjeel got out, the following middle order batsmen could not score with the required run-rate as Khushdil Shah scored 12 off 12 and Shoaib Malik 11 off 11.

When Amad Butt also lost his wicket for a golden duck in the 16th over of the inning, Stallions got themselves in the perfect position to defend their 212 runs target. Aamir Sohail, Mohammad Imran and Umaid Asif got 2'2 wickets each but the most decent spell of 4 overs was of Amir Yamin who conceded just 19 runs in his 4 overs and came up with an early breakthrough as well at the start of the inning.

Due to his allround performance, Amir Yamin was the man of the match of game 04 between Bagh Stallions and Mirpur Royals.

Shan Masood Mirpur Royals KPL 2021 Bagh Stallions

