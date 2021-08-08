ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,797
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,063,125
4,72024hr
8.25% positivity
Sindh
396,918
Punjab
362,557
Balochistan
31,069
Islamabad
90,093
KPK
147,452
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘PSP will take to the streets against Sindh govt’

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) will take to the streets against Sindh government after Ashura. PSP chairman ...
Recorder Report 08 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) will take to the streets against Sindh government after Ashura.

PSP chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal announced it at a press conference here on Saturday.

“When we can fight and eliminate the evil presence of RAW from Karachi, the economic hub of Pakistan, so shall be the fate of PPP-led provincial government,” he said.

Kamal warned Pakistan People’s Party “to stop its anti-Karachi and anti-Muhajir politics” under the garb of so-called democracy, threatening to topple them through public power if it did not end politics of hatred and decades-long public deprivation.

He said that PSP’s untiring four-year struggle for the restoration of peace and tranquility in Karachi by eliminating RAW was to ensure rule of law with empowering people through their genuine and sincere leadership.

He accused the PPP of practically converting Sindh into Zardari’s personal dynasty.

Despite everything being exploited by Sindh government, the federation and the state are silent.

Every child of PSP will protect every inch of Pakistan, especially Sindh province, till the last drop of their blood.

He said that PPP calls itself a democratic party but what it is doing in the name of democracy is very unfortunate. It doesn’t devolve powers to the grassroots level, nor does it give PFC share to district-level despite receiving NFC share from the federation.

He noted PPP has now appointed its political activists as administrators in Karachi and Hyderabad for which there is no constitutional or legal justification.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Government PSP Syed Mustafa Kamal ashura NFC share

‘PSP will take to the streets against Sindh govt’

And what recourse does Nawaz have in a situation like this?

US travel advisory: Pakistan upgraded to ‘Level-3’

Delta variant hits Karachi the most: 4th wave of Covid-19 on an upward trajectory

Notification to be issued today: Wahab

Johnson says reviewing Pakistan’s ‘red list’ status

BoI to sign treaties as per its new template

Cloud Service: SECP warns businesses against Indian, Israeli servers

Indian troops martyr one more youth in IIOJK

Pakistan welcomes reiteration of UN’s position on IIOJK dispute

Sharif brothers want Maryam to abandon hard line

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.