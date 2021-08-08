‘PSP will take to the streets against Sindh govt’

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) will take to the streets against Sindh government after Ashura.

PSP chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal announced it at a press conference here on Saturday.

“When we can fight and eliminate the evil presence of RAW from Karachi, the economic hub of Pakistan, so shall be the fate of PPP-led provincial government,” he said.

Kamal warned Pakistan People’s Party “to stop its anti-Karachi and anti-Muhajir politics” under the garb of so-called democracy, threatening to topple them through public power if it did not end politics of hatred and decades-long public deprivation.

He said that PSP’s untiring four-year struggle for the restoration of peace and tranquility in Karachi by eliminating RAW was to ensure rule of law with empowering people through their genuine and sincere leadership.

He accused the PPP of practically converting Sindh into Zardari’s personal dynasty.

Despite everything being exploited by Sindh government, the federation and the state are silent.

Every child of PSP will protect every inch of Pakistan, especially Sindh province, till the last drop of their blood.

He said that PPP calls itself a democratic party but what it is doing in the name of democracy is very unfortunate. It doesn’t devolve powers to the grassroots level, nor does it give PFC share to district-level despite receiving NFC share from the federation.

He noted PPP has now appointed its political activists as administrators in Karachi and Hyderabad for which there is no constitutional or legal justification.

