ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,797
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,063,125
4,72024hr
8.25% positivity
Sindh
396,918
Punjab
362,557
Balochistan
31,069
Islamabad
90,093
KPK
147,452
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold future slip on firmer dollar

Reuters 08 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: Gold was pinned below the $1,800 mark on Friday as the dollar firmed in the run-up to a key US employment report that could prove pivotal to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy strategy.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,799.20 per ounce by 0844 GMT and was on course for its worst week since mid-June. US gold futures eased 0.4% to $1,801.10.

The US non-farm payrolls (NFP) report is due at 1230 GMT, and is expected to show healthy growth in July.

Sentiment remained cautious as a stronger report could further boost the dollar, weighing on gold, said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide.

While in the short term, the NFP data is more likely to see gold trading below $1,800/oz as the need for stimulus will be seen as softening, the overall challenges globally with COVID-19 have not reduced, Langford said.

After remarks by Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida sparked jitters over the timing of tapering, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said it might be possible for the US central bank to start withdrawing its accommodative monetary policy sooner than some expect.

Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Making gold more expensive for those holding other currencies, the dollar index ticked higher, while benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields also rose.

The dollar has been gaining some ground because there’s a “tug of war between those who believe that the Fed should bring forward the timing of tapering, and those who believe it’s still too early,” said Ricardo Evangelista, a senior analyst at ActivTrades.

Gold is likely to suffer some losses if the early tapering scenario materialises, Evangelista said.

Silver fell 0.1% to $25.10 per ounce and was down 1.5% for the week.

Platinum was down 0.6% to $999.37 and set for its biggest weekly fall since June. Palladium rose 0.2% to $2,655.23.

COVID19 Spot gold US gold Michael Langford US employment gold rate

Gold future slip on firmer dollar

And what recourse does Nawaz have in a situation like this?

US travel advisory: Pakistan upgraded to ‘Level-3’

Delta variant hits Karachi the most: 4th wave of Covid-19 on an upward trajectory

Notification to be issued today: Wahab

Johnson says reviewing Pakistan’s ‘red list’ status

BoI to sign treaties as per its new template

Cloud Service: SECP warns businesses against Indian, Israeli servers

Indian troops martyr one more youth in IIOJK

Pakistan welcomes reiteration of UN’s position on IIOJK dispute

Sharif brothers want Maryam to abandon hard line

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.