Valima reception of lawmaker’s son: PTI MPA’s brother gunned down in Punjab CM’s presence

LAHORE: Mubashir Khokhar, the brother of Punjab PTI MPA Malik Asad Khokhar, was gunned down by unidentified assailants during a Valima reception of the lawmaker’s son, here on Friday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill disclosed that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was present at the reception when the incident occurred in Lahore’s posh locality Defence.

In a tweet, Gill said that some attackers had opened fire after coming close to CM Buzdar’s car who was also present at the event. He added that the armed assailants were overpowered by the chief minister’s security team.

“I have just talked to CM Usman Buzdar and he is safe and currently at his residence. The assailants came close to the CM’s vehicle and opened fire. However, his security personnel overpowered the suspects and took them into custody. Unfortunately, Asad Khokhar’s brother got killed in the attack,” tweeted the chief minister’s aide.

Punjab government spokesperson Mussarat Cheema also confirmed the presence of the CM and said that a large number of people, including key political figures, were also in attendance. She said that MPA Asad Khokhar and CM Buzdar and other political personalities remained safe. “A jeep exited at high speed when I reached there,” Cheema said.

MPA Asad Khokhar's brother killed after assailants open fire

According to a police spokesperson, Mubashir Khokhar was taken to the hospital in a critically injured condition but he succumbed to the gunshot wounds. He said the attacker had been arrested and shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation. He said that evidence was being collected from the crime scene and a case would be registered after a complaint was received.

Meanwhile, CM Buzdar took notice of the incident and directed Punjab Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani to submit a detailed report in this regard.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said that Buzdar had ordered an inquiry into security arrangements for the wedding and directed law enforcement agencies to take stern action against those found responsible for any lapses.

“Action should be taken against the arrested suspect in accordance with the law,” the statement quoted Buzdar as saying. He added that according to initial investigations, firing appeared to be the result of a “personal enmity”.

The statement said that MPA Asad Khokhar had met the CM earlier in the day and during the meeting, Buzdar decided to re-appoint Khokhar as a provincial minister. He was due to take the oath of office today. However, the statement did not mention what portfolio would be assigned to Khokhar, who had previously held the charge of minister for wildlife and fisheries before being asked to resign in July 2020.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021