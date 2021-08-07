ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 slips

Reuters 07 Aug 2021

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 fell on Friday, dragged by heavyweight energy and banking stocks, with investors weighing the effects of inflation growth and a rise in global cases of COVID-19.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 eased 0.2%, but the index was set to post its third straight weekly gain on support from strong corporate earnings.

HSBC Holdings, BP and Royal Dutch Shell were among the top drags on the FTSE 100 on Friday.

Oil stocks, however, were set to be the top gainers this week, up 3.9%.

London Stock Exchange Group jumped 4.3% to the top of the FTSE 100 after it reported a rise of 4.6% in revenue in the first half of 2021, although it warned about a pick-up in costs in the second part of the year.

“This year’s IPO boom has helped boost the fortunes of the London Stock Exchange group, with new issues of shares pushing up equity revenues,” wrote Susannah Streeter, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“London may still pale in comparison to New York in the scale of new listings, but it is making steady progress in attracting bigger names.”

The FTSE 100 index has recovered nearly 10% so far this year and is set to end its best week since June on robust earnings and dovish central bank policies, but a spike in inflation and higher COVID-19 cases have raised worries about the recovery.

British house prices rose in July after falling in June as demand for bigger homes following pandemic lockdowns helped to soften the impact of a reduced tax break for buyers, mortgage lender Halifax said. However, homebuilder stocks dropped 0.5%.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 0.4%.

Outsourcer Capita inched 0.1% higher after it said it was on track to deliver organic revenue growth in 2021 as it swung to a first-half profit on strict cost controls and several new contracts.

FTSE 100 FTSE COVID London’s FTSE 100 London’s FTSE

FTSE 100 slips

Over Rs25000 bill per month: 7.5pc tax on non-filers effective from July 1: KE

Amazon scores big win as India court stalls Future’s $3.4bn deal

PM, COAS visit Peshawar Corps HQ; briefed on security situation

Taliban close border crossing with Pakistan

SPI up 0.12pc WoW

Spectrum auction: PTA invites applications from local, foreign CMOs

Sugar imported by TCP: second vessel arrives

Signed documents mandatory for initiating clearance: CCA PQ

'Kamyab Jawan Programme Portal' launched

Aun Chaudhry, too, quits

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.