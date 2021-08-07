ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks add to records

AFP 07 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: Major US stock indices added to records early Friday as investors weighed upbeat jobs data against concerns about a faster shift in monetary policy.

The economy added 943,000 new jobs in July, dropping the unemployment rate down half a point to 5.4 percent, the Labor Department reported.

“It’s absolutely good news, that kind of news that we needed,” said Art Hogan, chief strategist at National Securities.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 35,223.23.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 4,435.63, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.3 percent to 14,850.39.

The gains lifted both the Dow and S&P 500 from all-time highs when the market closed Thursday.

But the negative performance of Nasdaq suggested investors were also focused on how the data could affect the Federal Reserve’s plans to taper its stimulus program.

“The key takeaway from the report is that it is apt to drive the Fed toward a decision to taper its asset purchases sooner rather than later,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare in a note.

Among individual companies, travel website company Expedia slumped 9.0 percent despite reporting revenues more than three times the year-ago level on higher bookings.

But the company also said recent developments on Covid-19 and the Delta variant continue “to create uncertainty in the travel industry.”

US stocks Labor Department National Securities Art Hogan Major US stock

US stocks add to records

PM, COAS visit Peshawar Corps HQ; briefed on security situation

Taliban close border crossing with Pakistan

SPI up 0.12pc WoW

Spectrum auction: PTA invites applications from local, foreign CMOs

Sugar imported by TCP: second vessel arrives

Signed documents mandatory for initiating clearance: CCA PQ

'Kamyab Jawan Programme Portal' launched

Aun Chaudhry, too, quits

Punjab: Firdous Ashiq resigns

FBR seals cigarette-making unit

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.