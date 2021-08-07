ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
China iron ore, steel futures range-bound

Reuters 07 Aug 2021

BEIJING: Chinese steel and iron ore futures traded in tight range on Friday, but were all on course for weekly declines due to weak seasonal demand and disruptions from output control speculations.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, dipped 0.6% to 902 yuan ($139.55) per tonne as of 0330 GMT, following the drop in spot 62% iron ore which plunged $11 to $174.5 per tonne on Thursday.

For the whole week, iron ore futures are set to fall 12.2%, the biggest weekly drop since the week ended Feb. 28, 2020.

“Iron ore and steel prices have started showing signs of weakness after a long-standing rally, with iron ore falling significantly in the past month,” Fitch Solutions wrote in a note.

“Going forward, an improvement in supply and lower consumption by downstream layers will cap price gains for both,” it added.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for October delivery, dipped 0.1% to 5,425 yuan a tonne.

Hot rolled coils inched up 0.1% to 5,822 yuan per tonne.

Rebar and hot rolled coils fell 5.4% and 5.6% so far this week, respectively.

Dalian coking coal futures rose 1.6% to 2,371 yuan a tonne.

Coke futures jumped 1.1% to 2,998 yuan per tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures, for September delivery, edged 0.1% higher to 18,890 yuan a tonne.

