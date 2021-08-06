ANL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
FTSE 100 slips as energy, banking stocks drag

  • HSBC Holdings, BP and Royal Dutch Shell were among the top drags on the FTSE 100 on Friday
Reuters 06 Aug 2021

London's FTSE 100 fell on Friday, dragged by weakness in heavyweight energy and banking stocks, with investors weighing the effects of inflation growth and a rise in global cases of COVID-19.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 eased 0.1%, but the index was set to post its third straight weekly gain on support from strong corporate earnings.

HSBC Holdings, BP and Royal Dutch Shell were among the top drags on the FTSE 100 on Friday.

FTSE 100 falls as Reckitt Benckiser's quarterly sales disappoint

London Stock Exchange Group jumped 3.3% to the top of the FTSE 100 after it reported a rise of 4.6% in revenue in the first half of 2021, although it warned about a pick-up in costs in the second part of the year.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index inched 0.2% lower.

Outsourcer Capita rose 1.1% after it said it was on track to deliver organic revenue growth in 2021 as it swung to a first-half profit on strict cost controls and several new contracts.

FTSE 100 HSBC Holdings London Stock Exchange Group

