Sindh cabinet witnesses expansion, reshuffle

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expanded his cabinet on Thursday by inducting four more ministers, three advisors and 13 special assistants. He also reshuffled his cabinet, reallocating many portfolios.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in a simple ceremony administered oath to the new ministers, Mohammad Sajid Jokhio, Gianchand Essrani, Syed Zia Abbas Shah and Jam Khan Shoro at Governor House.

The ceremony was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial ministers. The chief secretary announced in the ceremony that the chief minister has appointed three advisors, Manzoor Hussain Wassan, Fayaz Ali Butt and Rasool Bux Chandio.

Among the ministers, the new face is Zia Abbas Shah, an MPA from Tando Allahyar, who has been a member of the provincial assembly from the last two tenures. He is son of PPP old stalwart Ali Nawaz Shah Rizvi, a former PPP MPA.

Sajid Joikhio, Gianchabnd Israni and Jam Khan shoro had already served as provincial ministers in the last PPP government. Advisors: Manzoor Wassan is a senior PPP leader and has served the provincial government as minister for different portfolios during all the last tenures of the PPP government in Sindh. Gianchand has also served as Minister Excise and is a directly elected MPA from Thano Bola Khan, District Jamshoro.

Jokho served as minister for Zakat & Usher during the last PPP tenure.

The portfolios allocated/reallocated to the ministers are as follows: Ismail Rahoo Universities and Boards, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development; Makhdoom Mahboob Revenue, Saeed Ghani Labour and Information; Syed Sardar Shah Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Education; Taimur Talpur Forest, Syed Nasir Shah Local government, Housing & Town Planning and Public Health Engineering; Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Industries and Cooperation; Sajid Jokhio Social Welfare, Giyanchand Essrani Minorities affairs, Zia Abbas Shah Works & Services, Jam Khan Shoro Irrigatiot.

The Chief Minister s allocated/reallocated portfolio of Law and Spokesperson for government to Murtaza Wahab, Prison to Aijaz Jakhrani, Agriculture to Manzoor Wassan, Zakat Ushr & Religious Affairs to Fayaz Butt and Rehabilitation & Relief to Rasool Bux Chandio.

The chief minister allocated/reallocated portfolios of 15 special assistants as follows: Waqar Mehdi Political Affairs and CMIT; Qasim Naveed Investment department and Public Private Partnership Projects; Bungul Khan Maher Wildlife and Enquiries & Anti-Corruption Establishment; Tanzeela Umi Habiba Information Technology dept; Liaquat Ali Askani Katchi Abadies/Human Settlement dept; Sadhumal Surender Valasi Human Rights dept; Sadiq Ali Memon Persons with Disabilities dept; Paras Dero Youth Affairs dept, Ali Ahmed Jan matters relating to District West, Mohammad Asif Khan matters relating to District Keamari, Salman Abdullah Murad matters relating to District Malir, Iqbal Sandh matters relating to District East, Saghir Qureshi matters relating to Hyderabad City and Arslan Islam shaikh matters relating to Sukkur City.

