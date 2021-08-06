ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 06 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
ICI Pakistan Limited       30.06.2021      200% (F)       5,959.446     64.52     29.09.2021      23.09.2021 to
(Unconsolidated)            Year End                                              10.00. A.M.        29.09.2021
                                                                                  AG M
ICI Pakistan Limited       30.06.2021          -          5,228.771     60.30     -                           -
(Consolidated)              Year End
Engro Powergen             30.06.2021       15% (i)        905.019      2.79      -               10.09.2021 to
Qadirpur Limited            Half Year                                                                16.09.2021
Adam Sugar Mills           30.06.2021          -           269.623      15.59     -                           -
Limited                    Nine Month
Ghani Global                    -              -              -           -       28.08.2021      23.08.2021 to
Holdings Limited                                                                  11.00.A.M.         28.08.2021
                                                                                  EOGM
Husien Sugar Mills Ltd.         -              -              -           -       27.08.2021     24.08.2021 (*)
                                                                                  10.00.A.M.      to 27.08.2021
                                                                                  EOGM
(HUBCSC2)The Hub                -              -              -           -       -               16.08.2021 to
Power Company Limited                                                                                22.08.2021
===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revised Dates of Book Closure

