06 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
ICI Pakistan Limited 30.06.2021 200% (F) 5,959.446 64.52 29.09.2021 23.09.2021 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00. A.M. 29.09.2021
AG M
ICI Pakistan Limited 30.06.2021 - 5,228.771 60.30 - -
(Consolidated) Year End
Engro Powergen 30.06.2021 15% (i) 905.019 2.79 - 10.09.2021 to
Qadirpur Limited Half Year 16.09.2021
Adam Sugar Mills 30.06.2021 - 269.623 15.59 - -
Limited Nine Month
Ghani Global - - - - 28.08.2021 23.08.2021 to
Holdings Limited 11.00.A.M. 28.08.2021
EOGM
Husien Sugar Mills Ltd. - - - - 27.08.2021 24.08.2021 (*)
10.00.A.M. to 27.08.2021
EOGM
(HUBCSC2)The Hub - - - - - 16.08.2021 to
Power Company Limited 22.08.2021
===============================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Revised Dates of Book Closure
