KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== ICI Pakistan Limited 30.06.2021 200% (F) 5,959.446 64.52 29.09.2021 23.09.2021 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00. A.M. 29.09.2021 AG M ICI Pakistan Limited 30.06.2021 - 5,228.771 60.30 - - (Consolidated) Year End Engro Powergen 30.06.2021 15% (i) 905.019 2.79 - 10.09.2021 to Qadirpur Limited Half Year 16.09.2021 Adam Sugar Mills 30.06.2021 - 269.623 15.59 - - Limited Nine Month Ghani Global - - - - 28.08.2021 23.08.2021 to Holdings Limited 11.00.A.M. 28.08.2021 EOGM Husien Sugar Mills Ltd. - - - - 27.08.2021 24.08.2021 (*) 10.00.A.M. to 27.08.2021 EOGM (HUBCSC2)The Hub - - - - - 16.08.2021 to Power Company Limited 22.08.2021 ===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revised Dates of Book Closure

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021