Recorder Report 06 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start          AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date             EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
United Bank Limited #        30-07-2021   06-08-2021                                     06-08-2021
Dolmen City REIT             31-07-2021   06-08-2021        3.3% (F)     29-07-2021
Image Pakistan Limited       02-08-2021   09-08-2021          75% R*     29-07-2021
Hallmark Company Limited     03-08-2021   09-08-2021             NIL                     09-08-2021
TPL Properties Limited #     03-08-2021   09-08-2021                                     09-08-2021
Sui Southern Gas Company
Limited                      04-08-2021   10-08-2021             NIL                     10-08-2021
Next Capital Limited ##      05-08-2021   11-08-2021
Nimir Resins Limited ###     09-08-2021   16-08-2021
Zephyr Textiles Limited #    10-08-2021   16-08-2021                                     16-08-2021
Service Fabrics Limited      13-08-2021   19-08-2021         1486% R     11-08-2021
Nestle Pakistan Limited      13-08-2021   20-08-2021       1150% (i)     11-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Limited   16-08-2021   23-08-2021     37.50% R***     12-08-2021
Pakistan Tobacco
Company Limited              17-08-2021   23-08-2021        260% (i)     13-08-2021
Allied Bank Limited #        20-08-2021   27-08-2021                                     27-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Limited   21-08-2021   27-08-2021                                     27-08-2021
Panther Tyres Limited        09-09-2021   15-09-2021   20% (F), 20%B     07-09-2021      15-09-2021
Habib Bank Limited           12-09-2021   18-09-2021     17.50% (ii)     09-09-2021
Engro Fertilizers LImited    14-09-2021   20-09-2021        40% (ii)     10-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan)
Limited                      15-09-2021   21-09-2021    240%(F),15%B     13-09-2021      21-09-2021
Century Paper & Board
Mills Limited                17-09-2021   23-09-2021    15%(F), 15%B     15-09-2021      23-09-2021
Arif Habib Limited           18-09-2021   25-09-2021   100%(F), 10%B     16-09-2021      25-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer
Company Limited              22-09-2021   28-09-2021        26% (ii)     20-09-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Book Closure for Acquisition of Voting Shares ##

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for change in Face value from Rs.5/- to Rs.10/- ###

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share *

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.7.50/- per share ***

