ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
GGGL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
GGL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
JSCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.66%)
NETSOL 160.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
PACE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.01%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.32%)
SNGP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
TRG 159.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.09%)
UNITY 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 5,173 Decreased By ▼ -19.69 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,191 Decreased By ▼ -139.54 (-0.53%)
KSE100 47,641 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,043 Decreased By ▼ -52.95 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Indian shares end higher; markets await RBI policy decision

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex ended up 0.2% each at 16,294.60 and 54,492.84, respectively
Reuters 05 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed higher on Thursday for a fourth straight session, buoyed mostly by gains in Airtel and information technology stocks, while investors awaited the country's central bank decision on interest rates on Friday.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex ended up 0.2% each at 16,294.60 and 54,492.84, respectively.

The Nifty Bank index, which rose over 2.3% in the previous session, declined 0.5%, while the public sector banking index dropped 2.2%. The Nifty IT index rose 0.7%.

"We have observed a lackluster movement after two days of positivity in the market. Sentiments in the domestic market are still intact and poised towards positive strength," said Gaurav Garg, head of research, CapitalVia Global Research.

Indian banks get extra time to comply with revised current account rules

Bharti Airtel Ltd was the top gainer in the Nifty 50 index, rising 4.23% after several brokerages gave a "buy" rating on the stock after its quarterly results.

Indian wireless carrier Vodafone Idea's shares tumbled as much as 24% to their lowest level since May 2020 at 4.55 rupees, a day after its billionaire non-executive chairman stepped down, fueling concerns. Vodafone Idea, however, pulled back to close unchanged.

Shares of Indian state-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd fell as much as 3.6%, a day after it reported a 36.2% fall in June-quarter net profit.

State Bank of India says a 49pc stake in Yes Bank will cost $331mn

Panacea Biotec Ltd gained 3% after the company reported that it had agreed to produce up to 25 million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine using the drug substance made by Russia's Generium.

Indian markets are closely watching the country's central bank policy outcome on Friday for cues on liquidity even as it is mostly expected to stay put on rates.

