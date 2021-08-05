ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
Aug 05, 2021
Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

  • At least 200,187,100 cases of coronavirus have been registered
AFP 05 Aug 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,257,424 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Thursday.

At least 200,187,100 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

On Wednesday, 10,245 new deaths and 626,090 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries with the most new deaths were Indonesia with 1,739, followed by Brazil with 1,175 and Russia with 794.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 614,785 deaths from 35,330,902 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 559,607 deaths from 20,026,533 cases, India with 426,290 deaths from 31,812,114 cases, Mexico with 242,547 deaths from 2,901,094 cases, and Peru with 196,673 deaths from 2,119,068 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 596 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, the Czech Republic with 284, and North Macedonia with 264.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall totalled 1,382,697 deaths from 41,168,743 cases, Europe 1,207,715 deaths from 59,029,835 infections, and Asia 687,821 deaths from 45,551,966 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 641,403 deaths from 36,765,027 cases, Africa 173,871 deaths from 6,857,065 cases, the Middle East 162,502 deaths from 10,725,127 cases, and Oceania 1,415 deaths from 89,337 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

