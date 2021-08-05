ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
No dual narrative in PML-N: Marriyum

Recorder Report 05 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has clarified that neither there was any dual narrative nor ‘Meem’ or ‘Sheen’ factions within the party.

“The violators of the constitution who had stolen the Sialkot election were spreading rumors like the ‘Meem’ was being removed from ‘Sheen’ league,” Aurangzeb said, adding: “The people who were affiliated with the PML-N had the only narrative of giving respect to the vote.”

She said the PML-N was waging a just struggle for supremacy of the law and the constitution in the country; the violators of the constitution and the law made plans to steal elections every day. The PML-N spokesperson alleged the violators of the Constitution of Pakistan and mafias related persons were ruling over the country for the last three years. She said when the sitting rulers were selling Kashmir, they were said to have won the World Cup.

On the other hand, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan in a rejoinder to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the current inapt government has failed to deliver to the country as well as countrymen. He said the opposition was targeted for the last three years and sent behind the bar in fake cases but the government has failed to deliver on every front.

Moreover, PML-N Punjab spokesperson Uzma Bokhari in her message on ‘Police Martyrs’ Day’ paid homage to the sacrifices of the police personnel saying the nation is indebted to those heroes who laid down their lives to safeguard the country. She said that the security agencies including police have played vital role to counter terrorism and police has proved that this is a strong professional force to play full role in counter-terrorism along with other security agencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

