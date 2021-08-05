ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
ASC 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
PACE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.16%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.74%)
TELE 18.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.81%)
TRG 160.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,193 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (0.08%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By ▲ 81.26 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,790 Increased By ▲ 31.56 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
FTSE 100 gains

Reuters 05 Aug 2021

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday, helped by heavyweight financial stocks and strong corporate earnings updates, although investors’ mood remained cautious over rising COVID-19 infections and risks of higher inflation.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.4%, with homebuilder Taylor Wimpey being the top gainer, while financial stocks Prudential, Legal and General, and Barclays were among the top boosts to the index.

Taylor Wimpey gained 6.1% as it joined bigger rivals in forecasting sustained demand and projected annual operating profit above the top end of market consensus.

“If things carry on like this, Taylor Wimpey could be one of the pandemic’s biggest winners. The group was bolder than some of its peers with an aggressive land-buying strategy that will pay off if the market remains buoyant,” said Laura Hoy, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The FTSE 100 began the month on a strong note and is set to gain for the third straight session, supported by robust earnings and dividend cheer, as investors straddle the fence between inflation concerns and re-opening optimism. The domestically focused mid-cap index inched 0.2% higher, with travel and homebuilder stocks leading the gains.

Builder Bellway was the top mid-cap boost, rising 1.7%. “Another set of strong results from the UK’s housebuilders adds to mounting evidence that the pandemic has been a tailwind for the housing market,” added Hoy.

Homebuilders have gained nearly 2.3% this year as it saw higher demand for homes amid lockdowns and government tax breaks, although a survey last month pointed towards a cooling housing market. Among other stocks, Legal & General gained 2.4% after it posted an above-forecast 14% rise in first-half operating profit and said it saw continued strong growth.

