KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 4, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,191.55 High: 5,213.53 Low: 5,183.17 Net Change: (+) 10.86 Volume ('000): 433,577 Value ('000): 11,844,377 Makt Cap 1,189,650,037,440 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,267.40 NET CH. (-) 29.9 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,420.37 NET CH. (+) 53.83 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,590.56 NET CH. (-) 2.92 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,999.96 NET CH. (+) 10.74 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,713.34 NET CH. (-) 15.19 ------------------------------------ As on: 04-August-2021 ====================================

