BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 4, 2021). ==================================== BR...
05 Aug 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 4, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,191.55
High: 5,213.53
Low: 5,183.17
Net Change: (+) 10.86
Volume ('000): 433,577
Value ('000): 11,844,377
Makt Cap 1,189,650,037,440
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,267.40
NET CH. (-) 29.9
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,420.37
NET CH. (+) 53.83
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,590.56
NET CH. (-) 2.92
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,999.96
NET CH. (+) 10.74
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,713.34
NET CH. (-) 15.19
------------------------------------
As on: 04-August-2021
====================================
