BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
05 Aug 2021
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Bank Al Habib Limited 04-08-2021 12:00
Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd 04-08-2021 15:30
ICI Pakistan Limited 05-08-2021 11:00
Adam Sugar Mills Ltd 05-08-2021 14:30
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 05-08-2021 10:00
K-Electric Limited 06-08-2021 14:00
Unity Foods Limited 06-08-2021 10:00
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 06-08-2021 11:30
United Bank Limited 06-08-2021 15:00
Lucky Cement Limited 07-08-2021 11:30
Kohinoor Energy Ltd 09-08-2021 14:30
Leather Up Limited 09-08-2021 17:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Inv. Ltd-Open end 09-08-2021 15:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 10-08-2021 14:00
Attock Petroleum Ltd 11-08-2021 12:00
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 12-08-2021 10:30
Meezan Bank Limited 12-08-2021 12:00
Pakistan Cables Ltd 12-08-2021 09:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30
=========================================================
