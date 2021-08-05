KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Bank Al Habib Limited 04-08-2021 12:00 Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd 04-08-2021 15:30 ICI Pakistan Limited 05-08-2021 11:00 Adam Sugar Mills Ltd 05-08-2021 14:30 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 05-08-2021 10:00 K-Electric Limited 06-08-2021 14:00 Unity Foods Limited 06-08-2021 10:00 Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 06-08-2021 11:30 United Bank Limited 06-08-2021 15:00 Lucky Cement Limited 07-08-2021 11:30 Kohinoor Energy Ltd 09-08-2021 14:30 Leather Up Limited 09-08-2021 17:00 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Inv. Ltd-Open end 09-08-2021 15:00 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 10-08-2021 14:00 Attock Petroleum Ltd 11-08-2021 12:00 Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 12-08-2021 10:30 Meezan Bank Limited 12-08-2021 12:00 Pakistan Cables Ltd 12-08-2021 09:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021