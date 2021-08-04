ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
ASC 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
PACE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.16%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.74%)
TELE 18.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.81%)
TRG 160.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,193 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (0.08%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By ▲ 81.26 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,790 Increased By ▲ 31.56 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper drifts as focus turns to US jobs data

  • Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange had eased 0.1% to $9,527.50 per tonne in official rings, after trading marginally higher.
Reuters Updated 04 Aug 2021

LONDON: Copper prices drifted sideways on Wednesday ahead of US jobs data later in the week which is expected to give more direction on the timing of stimulus tapering.

Market watchers will look for signs that the U.S Federal Reserve will pull back its support for the world's largest economy, which was battered by COVID-19. Tapering has implications for liquidity in financial markets.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange had eased 0.1% to $9,527.50 per tonne in official rings, after trading marginally higher.

"Copper is trading in a narrow range with not much direction. The market is waiting for a clearer signal from non-farm payrolls on Friday," said ING analyst Wenyu Yao.

Copper skids on fears about Delta variant hitting demand

The dollar hovered near recent lows, making greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, concerns about rising cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 dampened the demand outlook especially in China which consumes half of global copper supplies.

SERVICES: Growth in China's services sector accelerated in July to the highest since May, a private survey showed on Wednesday, pointing to a steady recovery in the world's second largest economy.

STIMULUS: China may need more monetary and fiscal easing to halt an economic slowdown in the wake of torrential rains and flooding, and authorities' tough response to outbreaks of the highly-transmissible coronavirus Delta variant, economists say.

Copper claws higher on softer dollar, hopes for China stimulus

CHINA DEMAND: The Yangshan premium, a closely watched indicator of import demand in China, climbed to its highest since April at $53 a tonne.

SUPPLY: Top copper miner Codelco's June output rose 14.9% year-on-year to 151,600 tonnes, while production at the world's biggest copper mine Escondida fell 21.6% in the same period.

OTHER METALS: Aluminium shed 0.2% to $2,580.50 a tonne, zinc was up 0.5% to $2,983, lead was off 0.3% to $2,391, tin was up 0.1% to $34,678 and nickel was up 0.4% to $19,456.

Copper prices copper production Copper export

Copper drifts as focus turns to US jobs data

Abdul Qayyum Niazi elected as AJK prime minister

India criticised for denying foreign journalists permission to visit Pakistan via Wagah

PML-N to launch ‘corruption paper’ to expose PTI's funding irregularities: Marriyum

WHO calls for moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses

SBP announces digital cheques clearing, unified QR code for payments initiatives

Taliban warn of more targeted attacks as Afghan forces defend besieged cities

Taliban claim attack on Afghanistan minister's compound

Pakistan has 'options' if US continues to ignore its leadership: NSA Moeed Yusuf

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 78,595 as intensity of 4th wave increases

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's last Olympics medal hope, qualifies for javelin throw final

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters