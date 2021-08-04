Technology
Facebook's WhatsApp rolls out option for disappearing photos, videos to take on Snapchat
- The feature, called View Once, will let photos and videos disappear from the chat after they have been seen, Facebook said in a blog post on Tuesday
04 Aug 2021
Users of Facebook Inc's WhatsApp can now send disappearing photos and videos on its platform starting this week, as it looks to better compete with Snap Inc's photo messaging app Snapchat.
The feature, called View Once, will let photos and videos disappear from the chat after they have been seen, Facebook said in a blog post on Tuesday, adding that once the media content has been viewed, the message will be shown as "opened."
WhatsApp tests breaking free from smartphones
Snapchat, known for its Stories feature that lets users post updates that disappear after 24 hours, has grown in popularity last year as pandemic-induced curbs kept users at home. The company has also been adding new features on its messaging app to attract more users.
Abdul Qayyum Niazi elected as AJK prime minister
Facebook's WhatsApp rolls out option for disappearing photos, videos to take on Snapchat
Schools, universities to remain open: Shafqat Mahmood
India criticised for denying foreign journalists permission to visit Pakistan via Wagah
PML-N to launch ‘corruption paper’ to expose PTI's funding irregularities: Marriyum
WHO calls for moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses
SBP announces digital cheques clearing, unified QR code for payments initiatives
Taliban claim attack on Afghanistan minister's compound
Pakistan has 'options' if US continues to ignore its leadership: NSA Moeed Yusuf
Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 78,595 as intensity of 4th wave increases
Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's last Olympics medal hope, qualifies for javelin throw final
Nepra allows KE to hike tariff
Read more stories
Comments