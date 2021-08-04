ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
ASC 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
PACE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.16%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.74%)
TELE 18.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.81%)
TRG 160.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,193 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (0.08%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By ▲ 81.26 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,790 Increased By ▲ 31.56 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Industrials, financials drag Sri Lankan shares lower

  • The CSE All-Share index fell 0.15% to 8,210.31.
  • Trading volume on the exchange fell to 245.01 million shares from 282.3 million shares in the previous session.
Reuters 04 Aug 2021

Sri Lankan shares snapped two sessions of gains to close lower on Wednesday, dragged by industrials and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index fell 0.15% to 8,210.31.

Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Holdings were the top drags, ending the session down 3.3% and 1.2% respectively

Sri Lanka paid a $1 billion bond last week, but the alarming state of its finances suggests it may have been just another step towards its first sovereign default.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials, consumer staples gain

The island nation reported 2,425 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total confirmed cases to 316,194, while deaths rose by 74 to 4,645.

Data from Johns Hopkins university showed the country had fully vaccinated about 11.23% of its population so far.

Trading volume on the exchange fell to 245.01 million shares from 282.3 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 344.6 million rupees, exchange data showed.

The equity market's turnover was 5.68 billion rupees, according to the exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares Sri Lankan rupees CSE All Share Index

Industrials, financials drag Sri Lankan shares lower

Pakistan has 'options' if US continues to ignore its leadership: NSA Moeed Yusuf

India criticised for denying foreign journalists permission to visit Pakistan via Wagah

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 78,595 as intensity of 4th wave increases

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's last Olympics medal hope, qualifies for javelin throw final

SBP announces digital cheques clearing, unified QR code for payments initiatives

Nepra allows KE to hike tariff

Gas supply to fertiliser plants may be restored from Sept 1

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Disbursement of loans approved by cabinet

Nepra questions Pepco’s existence

Non-integration by 15th: 6,763 retailers will be denied 60pc input tax credit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters