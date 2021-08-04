ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
ASC 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
PACE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.16%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.74%)
TELE 18.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.81%)
TRG 160.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,193 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (0.08%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By ▲ 81.26 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,790 Increased By ▲ 31.56 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold edges higher as investors strap in for US jobs data

  • Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,815.40 per ounce
  • Hewson said a break above technical resistance at $1,835 could trigger a leg higher toward $1,870 for gold.
Reuters 04 Aug 2021

Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday due to a weaker dollar, although gains were kept in check ahead of US jobs data later this week, seen as pivotal to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy strategy.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,815.40 per ounce by 1129 GMT, while US gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,817.50.

Gold has very little direction ahead of the jobs data and if US yields continue on their downward track, it's likely to head back towards the recent peaks at $1,835, CMC Markets UK's chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.

Hewson said a break above technical resistance at $1,835 could trigger a leg higher toward $1,870 for gold.

The dollar index was hovering around recent lows, boosting gold's appeal by making it cheaper for those holding other currencies.

Spot gold may revisit July 23 low of $1,789.98

"The boost for gold is likely driven in part by hedging as traders cover some of their exposure to stock markets," ActivTrades technical analyst Pierre Veyret said in a note.

Friday's US non-farm payroll report could provide investors with clearer signals, following dovish commentary from Fed Chief Jerome Powell last week.

Economists in a Reuters poll forecast a 926,000 job increase in July's non-farm payroll numbers. The National Employment Report by payroll processor ADP is also due later on Wednesday.

Fed officials said on Tuesday the labour market would take time to heal from the effects of the pandemic.

Gold stuck in a range as spotlight shifts to US jobs data

"Gold's price action remains consolidative but structurally positive and that points to further gains ahead. The converging 100- and 200-day moving averages suggest a breakout is coming and Friday's US data will be a catalyst," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

Elsewhere, silver gained 0.7% to $25.74 per ounce, palladium rose 0.6% to $2,663.31, and platinum fell 0.4% to $1,045.40.

Gold Prices gold export gold demand gold producers

Gold edges higher as investors strap in for US jobs data

Pakistan has 'options' if US continues to ignore its leadership: NSA Moeed Yusuf

India criticised for denying foreign journalists permission to visit Pakistan via Wagah

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 78,595 as intensity of 4th wave increases

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's last Olympics medal hope, qualifies for javelin throw final

SBP announces digital cheques clearing, unified QR code for payments initiatives

Nepra allows KE to hike tariff

Gas supply to fertiliser plants may be restored from Sept 1

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Disbursement of loans approved by cabinet

Nepra questions Pepco’s existence

Non-integration by 15th: 6,763 retailers will be denied 60pc input tax credit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters