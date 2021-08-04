Umar Akmal set to resume playing club cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allowed on Wednesday middle-order batsman Umar Akmal to resume playing club cricket as part of his rehabilitation process that started last month.

“In the process, the right-arm batsman has shown remorse, attended an anti-corruption lecture and participated in a Q&A session conducted by the Security and Anti-Corruption Department,” the PCB said in an official statement.

His rehabilitation programme is expected to conclude next month, following which he will be eligible to participate in the Pakistan domestic cricket season 2021-22.

Umar Akmal charged under PCB Anti-Corruption Code

The 31-year old was banned from all forms of cricket for 18 months after he failed to report a spot-fixing approach. The ban came just before the start of the PSL 5 and was later shortened to 12 months by a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) along with a fine of Rs4.2 million.

The 12-month ban ended in March, however, it took Umar another four months to confess his mistake and start a rehabilitation programme. In a video message, issued by the PCB last month, he said that he had made a mistake in the past that caused damage to his cricketing career.

“I learned a lot during this time and due to that mistake, Pakistan cricket’s reputation suffered badly. I ask for forgiveness from the PCB and from cricket fans around the world.

Umar Akmal's 18-month ban reduced to one year

“I, Umar Akmal, would like to request all of you, as ambassadors of the sport, to stay away from any suspicious activities. If any suspicious individuals approach you, please report it to the anti-corruption unit in a timely manner so that your record and career remain clean.”

The right-handed batsman has played 16 Tests, 121 ODIs, and 84 T20Is for Pakistan since his debut in 2009. He is one of Pakistan’s leading run-scorers in the shortest format with 1,690 runs to his name at an average of 26.00 and a strike rate of 122.73.