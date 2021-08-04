Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,247,231 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 199,520,860 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

On Tuesday, 10,718 new deaths and 627,690 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Indonesia with 1,747 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,209 and Russia with 790.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 614,295 deaths from 35,238,173 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 558,432 deaths from 19,985,817 cases, India with 425,757 deaths from 31,769,132 cases, Mexico with 241,936 deaths from 2,880,409 cases, and Peru with 196,598 deaths from 2,116,652 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 596 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, Czech Republic with 284, and Republic of North Macedonia with 264.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,379,948 deaths from 41,061,684 cases, Europe 1,206,339 deaths from 58,864,640 infections, and Asia 683,722 deaths from 45,358,329 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 640,901 deaths from 36,670,439 cases, Africa 172,958 deaths from 6,815,457 cases, Middle East 161,959 deaths from 10,662,420 cases, and Oceania 1,404 deaths from 87,894 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.