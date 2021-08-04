ANL 31.58 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.4%)
ASC 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
FCCL 22.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
FNEL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
GGGL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
GGL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
HUMNL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.65%)
KAPCO 39.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
MDTL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
NETSOL 161.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.34%)
PACE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.43%)
PAEL 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 52.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3.32%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.05%)
TRG 162.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.31%)
UNITY 41.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.4%)
WTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 5,195 Increased By ▲ 6.07 (0.12%)
BR30 26,355 Increased By ▲ 105.19 (0.4%)
KSE100 47,814 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (0.12%)
KSE30 19,110 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh confirm New Zealand T20 series in September

  • All the matches will be played at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium
AFP 04 Aug 2021

DHAKA: New Zealand will play five Twenty20 internationals in Bangladesh in September, the national board announced Wednesday.

The Black Caps will arrive in Dhaka on August 24 for the series, scheduled for September 1-10, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said.

All the matches will be played at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh cricketers to return to scene of New Zealand mosque attacks

The series was confirmed one day after a planned visit by England in September-October was pushed back to March 2023.

The postponement makes it possible for players from both Bangladesh and England to take part in the Indian Premier League.

Bangladesh are currently hosting Australia for a five-match T20 series. The hosts won the first match by 23 runs on Tuesday.

New Zealand Black Caps Dhaka Indian Premier League Sher e Bangla National Cricket Stadium

Bangladesh confirm New Zealand T20 series in September

PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi as AJK premier

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 78,595 as intensity of 4th wave increases

Nepra allows KE to hike tariff

Gas supply to fertiliser plants may be restored from Sept 1

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's last Olympics medal hope, qualifies for javelin throw final

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Disbursement of loans approved by cabinet

Nepra questions Pepco’s existence

Non-integration by 15th: 6,763 retailers will be denied 60pc input tax credit

World Bank reallocates $150m for Pakistan to procure Covid-19 vaccines

PSO to re-tender RLNG cargo: Ogra withdraws pricing notification

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters