Bangladesh confirm New Zealand T20 series in September

DHAKA: New Zealand will play five Twenty20 internationals in Bangladesh in September, the national board announced Wednesday.

The Black Caps will arrive in Dhaka on August 24 for the series, scheduled for September 1-10, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said.

All the matches will be played at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The series was confirmed one day after a planned visit by England in September-October was pushed back to March 2023.

The postponement makes it possible for players from both Bangladesh and England to take part in the Indian Premier League.

Bangladesh are currently hosting Australia for a five-match T20 series. The hosts won the first match by 23 runs on Tuesday.