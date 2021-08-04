Australia shares expected to gain at open, NZ rises

Australian shares are poised to open higher on Wednesday, tracking a strong Wall Street session overnight, with a jump in iron ore prices expected to lift domestic miners.

The local share price index futures rose 0.12%, a 93.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2% at close on Tuesday.

Australian shares end at 2-week high on miners, financials boost

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.25% to 2,077.04 points in early trade.