Markets
Australia shares expected to gain at open, NZ rises
- The benchmark fell 0.2% at close on Tuesday
04 Aug 2021
Australian shares are poised to open higher on Wednesday, tracking a strong Wall Street session overnight, with a jump in iron ore prices expected to lift domestic miners.
The local share price index futures rose 0.12%, a 93.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2% at close on Tuesday.
Australian shares end at 2-week high on miners, financials boost
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.25% to 2,077.04 points in early trade.
