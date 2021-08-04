ANL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.11%)
ASC 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
ASL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
FFL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGGL 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.8%)
GGL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.69%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
MDTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
MLCF 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
NETSOL 162.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.62%)
PACE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.04%)
PAEL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
PIBTL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
PTC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.59%)
SNGP 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.36%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.93%)
TRG 163.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.43%)
UNITY 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.18%)
BR100 5,207 Increased By ▲ 18.82 (0.36%)
BR30 26,446 Increased By ▲ 196.99 (0.75%)
KSE100 47,861 Increased By ▲ 102.46 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,139 Increased By ▲ 29 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares expected to gain at open, NZ rises

  • The benchmark fell 0.2% at close on Tuesday
Reuters 04 Aug 2021

Australian shares are poised to open higher on Wednesday, tracking a strong Wall Street session overnight, with a jump in iron ore prices expected to lift domestic miners.

The local share price index futures rose 0.12%, a 93.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2% at close on Tuesday.

Australian shares end at 2-week high on miners, financials boost

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.25% to 2,077.04 points in early trade.

Australian shares S&P/ASX Dollar S&P/NZX 50 index Australian stocks

Australia shares expected to gain at open, NZ rises

Nepra questions Pepco’s existence

Nepra allows KE to hike tariff

Non-integration by 15th: 6,763 retailers will be denied 60pc input tax credit

Gas supply to fertiliser plants may be restored from Sept 1

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's last Olympics medal hope, qualifies for javelin throw final

World Bank reallocates $150m for Pakistan to procure Covid-19 vaccines

PSO to re-tender RLNG cargo: Ogra withdraws pricing notification

Lt-Gen Asim Bajwa (retd) quits: Mansoor appointed SAPM to ‘fast-track’ CPEC projects

Pakistan's reserves likely to increase by $2.8bn

Asian coal-fired closures: ADB, Citi, HSBC, Prudential hatch plan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters